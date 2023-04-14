Karnataka BJP MLA accuses CM Bommai of looting 1.5k cr in irrigation project after being denied ticket: Report

As discontentment brews in the Karnataka BJP's ranks over several leaders being excluded from poll lists ahead of the crucial May 10 assembly election, Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar has come out with an allegation against chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

BJP MLA Neharu Olekar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP MLA, who was denied a ticket in the upcoming election, alleged that CM Bommai pocketed ₹1,500 crore in his constituency from the sprinkler irrigation project, the Deccan Herald reported. This accusation came a day after he was left out from the party's candidates' list.

READ | Karnataka ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi joins Congress after being denied ticket

The BJP MLA blamed the CM for the ticket being denied to him. “The sprinkler irrigation project has completely failed to take off. The farmers of Shiggaon constituency didn't get a single pipe. The project was of no use to the farmers of the district,” he told the publication.

“Bommai is a 40% commission agent. Because of him the party has suffered a setback. He has ensured ticket to his inner circle. He will cause an irreparable damage to the party,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Richest CMs of India: Find out where Karnataka's Bommai ranks

Several supporters of Neharu Olekar protested after it was announced that Gavisiddappa Dymannavar would be fighting from Haveri instead. Protestors allegedly expressed displeasure as their leader was not selected and slapped photos of CM Bommai and BJP district president Siddaraj Kalakoti with footwear on Thursday, the publication said.