Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: BJP to resume 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' from Udupi

Karnataka: BJP to resume 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' from Udupi

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:52 PM IST

The Yatre will be covering Udupi, and Kitturu-Karnataka districts of Gadag, Haveri, and Belagavi, during the next three days. The BJP had launched Jan Sankalpa Yatra from Raichur last month.

Karnataka: BJP to resume 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' from Udupi(HT File Photo)
Karnataka: BJP to resume 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' from Udupi(HT File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Preparing for the Assembly polls in about five months, Karnataka BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party strongman and parliamentary board member B S Yeduyurappa will resume here on Monday. The Yatre will be covering Udupi, and Kitturu-Karnataka districts of Gadag, Haveri, and Belagavi, during the next three days. The BJP had launched Jan Sankalpa Yatra from Raichur last month.

Two teams- one led by CM and Yediyurappa and the other led by state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel- have planned to cover 52 Assembly segments across the state before December 25. Bommai on Sunday had said that the party's ST Morcha's convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30.

State BJP office has said that party's national secretary in-charge of the state, Arun Singh will be visiting various parts of Kalyana Karnataka region like Kalaburagi, Indi, Sindagi, also parts of Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts, and will be holding meeting with leaders and office-bearers there, from November 8 to 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out