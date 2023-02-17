Karnataka Budget 2023: Key takeaways from CM Bommai's announcements

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, presenting the BJP government’s last Karnataka budget in the current term, on Friday sought to woo farmers in an assembly election year and announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loan given to farmers from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh from the coming financial year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the 2023-34 budget in the state legislative assembly.

Karnataka Budget 2023: Key takeaways:

For farmers: The increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loan given to farmers would ensure the availability of hassle-free and need-based loan facility for making necessary preparation for farm-related activities, Bommai, said.

This year, the loan of ₹25,000 crore will be distributed to more than 30 lakh farmers, he said.

The Karnataka government will give an additional subsidy of ₹10,000 in the year 2023-24 under a new scheme 'Bhoo Siri' for 'Kisan Credit Card' holders. This would facilitate the farmers to purchase seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other farm inputs in times of exigencies, Bommai said.

The state will contribute ₹2,500, and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) will give ₹7,500. "This will benefit around 50 lakh farmers of the state," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For landless women farm labourers: Bommai also announced ‘Shrama Shakthi’ scheme that would provide financial assistance of ₹500 per head every month to landless women farm labourers through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Free education: The government announced free education in government pre-university and government degree colleges under the ‘CM Vidya Shakti Scheme’. This will benefit eight lakh students of the state, he said.

For medical education, Karnataka has allocated ₹500 crore to set up a new medical college in Chitradurga. Post-graduate degree courses have been launched at Mandya and Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, with a new 450-bed hospital in Chamarajanagar to provide tertiary care services.

The CM also announced a hospital on the lines of AIIMS in Raichur, with a super speciality hospital in Kumta, Uttara Kannada district to be established this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anjanadri hill: ₹100 crore for the Anjanadri hill in Koppal, which is believed to be the birthplace of lord Hanuman.

Free coaching for Agniveers from SC/ST: Karnataka will provide free coaching for Agniveers in the Indian Army for up to 10,000 youth from the SC, ST and other minority communities.

Climate change: In the direction of climate control, especially after floods in Bengaluru last year, Bommai has announced a project of ₹3000 crore in collaboration with the World Bank.

‘She Toilets’: 250 'She Toilets’ will be constructed in heavily populated markets and mega commercial complexes in Bengaluru.

Women and child welfare: A total of ₹46,278 crore has been provided in the budget for women empowerment and welfare, while ₹47,256 crore has been granted for child welfare, CM Bommai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Revenue: Revenue receipts are estimated to be more than revenue expenditure by ₹402 crore, Bommai said this is a “revenue-surplus” budget.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON