Karnataka budget 2023 live updates: Bommai to present budget today
Karnataka budget 2023 LIVE: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to present his government's last budget at 10:15am today, with funds expected to flow in the direction of welfare schemes, infrastructure and irrigation projects, among others.
As the assembly election in Karnataka approaches fast, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is all set to present his government's last budget today, which is expected to focus on weaker sections of the society and regroup the Bharatiya Janata Party's vote bank in the southern state.
Feb 17, 2023 09:30 AM IST
‘Govt committed to comprehensive development of Karunada’: BJP Karnataka
The Karnataka BJP on Thursday said their government is committed to the comprehensive development of ‘Karunada’, which will be accelerated by the state budget to be presented by 10:15am today. This the BJP's last budget before the assembly election.
“Our government is committed to the comprehensive development of Karunada, the state budget 2023 which will be presented tomorrow on 17-02-2023 at 10:15 am by the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai will further accelerate the progress of the state,” BJP Karnataka's tweet read. They also provided live links to view the budget, which will be shared on the Karnataka BJP's social media handles.
Feb 17, 2023 09:11 AM IST
‘Failed to deliver on its promises’: Karnataka Cong hits out at Bommai ahead of Budget
Furthering its attack on the ruling BJP government in poll-bound Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai failed to fulfil 91% of the 600 promises made in the party's 2018 Manifesto.
Congress general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala further said the government failed to fulfil 24 of the 26 promises made to the women of the state.
Meanwhile, CM Bommai is expected to highlight the achievements of his government in his budget presentation today and come out with an "action taken report" on the fulfilment of the promises made by the ruling BJP.
Feb 17, 2023 08:56 AM IST
‘This will be a ‘pro-people’ budget’: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has said this would be a "pro-people" budget, with a special focus on welfare programmes to support the poor, weaker sections, farmers, working classes, women and youth, among others.
As the southern state is due for an assembly election in April - May this year, Bommai is also expected to make some big ticket announcements relating to government schemes and infrastructure projects.