Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka budget 2023 live updates: Bommai to present budget today
Live

Karnataka budget 2023 live updates: Bommai to present budget today

bengaluru news
Updated on Feb 17, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Karnataka budget 2023 LIVE: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to present his government's last budget at 10:15am today, with funds expected to flow in the direction of welfare schemes, infrastructure and irrigation projects, among others.

This is CM Bommai's second budget. (ANI)
This is CM Bommai's second budget. (ANI)
ByYamini C S
OPEN APP

As the assembly election in Karnataka approaches fast, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is all set to present his government's last budget today, which is expected to focus on weaker sections of the society and regroup the Bharatiya Janata Party's vote bank in the southern state.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 17, 2023 09:30 AM IST

    ‘Govt committed to comprehensive development of Karunada’: BJP Karnataka

    The Karnataka BJP on Thursday said their government is committed to the comprehensive development of ‘Karunada’, which will be accelerated by the state budget to be presented by 10:15am today. This the BJP's last budget before the assembly election. 

    “Our government is committed to the comprehensive development of Karunada, the state budget 2023 which will be presented tomorrow on 17-02-2023 at 10:15 am by the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai will further accelerate the progress of the state,” BJP Karnataka's tweet read. They also provided live links to view the budget, which will be shared on the Karnataka BJP's social media handles.

  • Feb 17, 2023 09:11 AM IST

    ‘Failed to deliver on its promises’: Karnataka Cong hits out at Bommai ahead of Budget

    Furthering its attack on the ruling BJP government in poll-bound Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai failed to fulfil 91% of the 600 promises made in the party's 2018 Manifesto. 

    Congress general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala further said the government failed to fulfil 24 of the 26 promises made to the women of the state.

    Meanwhile, CM Bommai is expected to highlight the achievements of his government in his budget presentation today and come out with an "action taken report" on the fulfilment of the promises made by the ruling BJP.

  • Feb 17, 2023 08:56 AM IST

    ‘This will be a ‘pro-people’ budget’: Karnataka CM Bommai

     Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has said this would be a "pro-people" budget, with a special focus on welfare programmes to support the poor, weaker sections, farmers, working classes, women and youth, among others.

    As the southern state is due for an assembly election in April - May this year, Bommai is also expected to make some big ticket announcements relating to government schemes and infrastructure projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka politics budget 2023 budget basavaraj bommai karnataka budget today bengaluru + 5 more

Providing solutions to Bengaluru's problems on govt's priority: CM Bommai

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government is giving priority to providing solutions to the problems of Bengaluru.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.(ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.(ANI)

Karnataka budget 2023 live updates: Bommai to present budget today

bengaluru news
Updated on Feb 17, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Karnataka budget 2023 LIVE: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to present his government's last budget at 10:15am today, with funds expected to flow in the direction of welfare schemes, infrastructure and irrigation projects, among others.

This is CM Bommai's second budget. (ANI)
This is CM Bommai's second budget. (ANI)

Eight injured after Dalits, upper caste clash in Koppal district: Cops

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:14 AM IST

At least eight people were injured after a clash broke out between members of the Dalit and the upper caste communities over the alleged assault of a Dalit man in Hitnal village of Karnataka’s Koppal district, police said

The Dalit man, identified as 31-year-old Mudiyappa, was allegedly attacked by a group of upper caste and Muslim community people for blowing a toy pipe where women had gathered, police said.
The Dalit man, identified as 31-year-old Mudiyappa, was allegedly attacked by a group of upper caste and Muslim community people for blowing a toy pipe where women had gathered, police said.

Budget to set aside funds for irrigation projects in Karnataka: BJP leaders

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:55 AM IST

Amid water disputes like Mahadayi, Cauvery and Krishna, with neighbouring states, party leaders said major irrigation projects, including the Upper Bhadra project, will play a crucial role for the BJP

Basavaraj Bommai-led government is following the foootsteps of Centre announcing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra project. (PTI)
Basavaraj Bommai-led government is following the foootsteps of Centre announcing 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra project. (PTI)

Proposal to build 11 flyovers in Bengaluru violates Constitution: Experts

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Civic activists and urban experts said that the flyovers are disastrous both in the context of good governance as well as urban planning

Civic experts said that the flyovers are disastrous both in the context of good governance as well as urban planning. (PTI)
Civic experts said that the flyovers are disastrous both in the context of good governance as well as urban planning. (PTI)

17,266 children brought back into schools: State tells K'taka HC

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 07:58 PM IST

The 17,266 children aged between six and 14 years, who were earlier out of the schools, have been admitted again.

17,266 children brought back into schools: State tells K'taka HC
17,266 children brought back into schools: State tells K'taka HC

Trishul in the sky at Bengaluru's Aero India Show. Watch

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 07:49 PM IST

The video that shows three aircraft forming the shape of a trident in the sky has gone viral on the internet.

Trishul in the sky at Bengaluru's Aero India Show. Watch
Trishul in the sky at Bengaluru's Aero India Show. Watch

Karnataka Congress has 10 CM aspirants, including me: G Parameshwara

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 06:43 PM IST

He also agreed that he is also one of the CM aspirants and there are 10 such leaders in the party who are eyeing the hot seat.

Karnataka Congress has 10 CM aspirants, including me: G Parameshwara(PTI File Photo)
Karnataka Congress has 10 CM aspirants, including me: G Parameshwara(PTI File Photo)

Karnataka CM to present govt's last budget on Friday

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 06:15 PM IST

Bommai is also likely to make some big ticket announcements like welfare schemes and give push to infrastructure projects, with an eye on the Assembly election likely to be held in April-May.

Karnataka CM to present govt's last budget on Friday
Karnataka CM to present govt's last budget on Friday

BBMP bans animal slaughtering and sale of meat on Mahashivaratri

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 04:44 PM IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) also stressed that strict action will be taken if anyone indulges in animal slaughtering on Mahashivaratri.

BBMP bans animal slaughtering and sale of meat on Mahashivaratri
BBMP bans animal slaughtering and sale of meat on Mahashivaratri

Casually compared Siddaramaiah with Tipu, says minister amid ‘finish off’ row

india news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Amid 'finish off like tipu' row, Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan said it's Siddaramaiah's culture to call PM a 'mass murder'; people of Mandya do not "possess the brutal mentality of Tipu".

Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan said his words about Siddaramaiah were casual, not malicious.
Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan said his words about Siddaramaiah were casual, not malicious.

‘Open call for violence’: Owaisi on BJP min's 'finish off Siddaramaiah' remark

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 04:02 PM IST

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Karnataka minister, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, for his statements against senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, saying they are an open call for violence, murder and genocide. The BJP minister had said the former CM should be “finished off” like Tipu Sultan.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to reporters on Thursday.(ANI)
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to reporters on Thursday.(ANI)

Air Asia begins operations at Bengaluru airport's terminal 2

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:30 PM IST

After Star Airways, Air Asia is the second airline to operate from terminal 2 which made headlines for its lush features when it was launched in November last year.

Air Asia begins operations at Bengaluru airport's terminal 2(Twitter/BLRairport)
Air Asia begins operations at Bengaluru airport's terminal 2(Twitter/BLRairport)

‘52 lakh farmers getting 10K in their accounts’: BJP Karnataka in-charge

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Karnataka Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in-charge Arun Singh, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that the party did not work on giving people facilities while 52 lakh farmers are getting ₹10,000 in their accounts in the state under BJP's rule.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

‘Get the gun…’: Siddaramaiah reacts to Karnataka minister's ‘appeal to kill’

bengaluru news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 12:06 PM IST

The Congress leader was referring to Ashwathnarayan's public address at a rally where he allegedly made a comparison of Siddaramaiah and 17th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Siddaramaiah attacked chief minister B S Bommai and his government over inaction against state education minister.(PTI)
Siddaramaiah attacked chief minister B S Bommai and his government over inaction against state education minister.(PTI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out