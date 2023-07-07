Karnataka Budget 2023: Liquor costly, clampdown on moral policing | 10 points

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presented the first budget of the new Congress government on Friday in which he hiked the excise duty on Indian Made Liquor by 20%. Siddaramaiah presented 14 Budgets so far -- seven as deputy CMs.

Karnataka Budget 2023: Here are the top 10 announcements

1. Liquor including beer will become costly in Karnataka as Karnataka Budget 2023 proposed to hike additional excise duty by 20% on all 18 slabs. "Even after the increase in excise rates, the price of liquor in our state would be lower when compared to the neighbouring states," the Chief Minister said in the budget speech.

2. The Karnataka government will revise guidance values for all immovable properties across the state.

3. Siddaramaiah announced ₹52,000 crore to be spent annually for the five key poll guarantees that the Congress promised. The five 'guarantees' related to free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to the poor, ₹2,000 for the woman head of the house and unemployment benefits of up to ₹3,000.

4. As Siddaramaiah presented Karnataka Budget 2023, he reiterated that stringent action will be taken against those who harass people in the name of moral policing -- also against those who spread fake news through social media.

5. Gig workers of Karnataka will get an insurance facility of ₹4 lakh, Siddaramaiah announced

6. Siddaramaiah announced ₹75 crore for the development of Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad-Karnataka) region.

7. Siddaramaiah allocated ₹30,000 crore for Namma Metro.

8. Brand Bengaluru: Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar's Brand Bengaluru found a mention in the Budget. "The Brand Bengaluru theme is focused on addressing the nine major challenges facing the city namely, traffic management, environment, solid waste management, proper utilisation of public places, public health, animal health, people-friendly e-governance, water security and flood management. By addressing these challenges in a planned and scientific manner we will elevate Bengaluru to international standards," the document said.

9. Under the Shakti Scheme, basic infrastructure of all tourism destinations in Karnataka will be upgraded as the number of women tourists has increased.

10. Siddaramaiah announced a special fund in the name of Appu Puneeth Rajkumar. A fund of ₹6 crore will be granted to install automated external defibrillators in all district hospitals.

