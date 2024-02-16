Edit Profile
    News / cities / bengaluru news / Karnataka Budget 2024 LIVE: CM Siddaramaiah likely to push for agri development
    Live

    Karnataka Budget 2024 LIVE: CM Siddaramaiah likely to push for agri development

    Feb 16, 2024 3:25 AM IST
    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to present his 15th budget this morning after holding a special cabinet meeting.
    Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presenting the first state budget of his government in Assembly last year. (PTI)

    The Karnataka Budget announcement will come after a special cabinet meeting held by the CM this morning. The budget outlay is expected to be approximately 3.80 lakh crore this year. Major allocation is expected to be for the agriculture sector, considering the severe drought conditions prevailing in the southern state....Read More

    ALSO READ | Karnataka budget today, major allocation likely for agriculture sector

    This is CM Siddaramaiah's 15th budget announcement, which is a record of sorts. This budget announcement also comes months ahead of the crucial and much-anticipated Lok Sabha election later this year.

    ALSO READ | CM Siddaramaiah to present Karnataka Budget 2024: What to expect tomorrow?

    The five main poll guarantees of the Congress party is also likely to take a major chunk of the budget, which played a crucial role in the grand old party's massive win in the May 10 assembly elections last year.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Karnataka Budget 2024 to be announced today: What can we expect?

    In the absence of normal rain conditions across the state last year, Karnataka is grappling with severe drought conditions. In this light, a substantial allocation to the agricultural sector is anticipated. CM Siddaramaiah had earlier also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release relief funds from the central government. Read more here

    © 2024 HindustanTimes