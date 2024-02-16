Karnataka Budget 2024 LIVE: CM Siddaramaiah likely to push for agri development

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presenting the first state budget of his government in Assembly last year. (PTI)

The Karnataka Budget announcement will come after a special cabinet meeting held by the CM this morning. The budget outlay is expected to be approximately ₹3.80 lakh crore this year. Major allocation is expected to be for the agriculture sector, considering the severe drought conditions prevailing in the southern state....Read More

ALSO READ | Karnataka budget today, major allocation likely for agriculture sector

This is CM Siddaramaiah's 15th budget announcement, which is a record of sorts. This budget announcement also comes months ahead of the crucial and much-anticipated Lok Sabha election later this year.

ALSO READ | CM Siddaramaiah to present Karnataka Budget 2024: What to expect tomorrow?

The five main poll guarantees of the Congress party is also likely to take a major chunk of the budget, which played a crucial role in the grand old party's massive win in the May 10 assembly elections last year.