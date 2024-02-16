Karnataka Budget 2024 LIVE: CM Siddaramaiah likely to push for agri development
The Karnataka Budget announcement will come after a special cabinet meeting held by the CM this morning. The budget outlay is expected to be approximately ₹3.80 lakh crore this year. Major allocation is expected to be for the agriculture sector, considering the severe drought conditions prevailing in the southern state.
This is CM Siddaramaiah's 15th budget announcement, which is a record of sorts. This budget announcement also comes months ahead of the crucial and much-anticipated Lok Sabha election later this year.
The five main poll guarantees of the Congress party is also likely to take a major chunk of the budget, which played a crucial role in the grand old party's massive win in the May 10 assembly elections last year.
In the absence of normal rain conditions across the state last year, Karnataka is grappling with severe drought conditions. In this light, a substantial allocation to the agricultural sector is anticipated. CM Siddaramaiah had earlier also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release relief funds from the central government.