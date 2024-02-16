Karnataka budget today, major allocation likely for agriculture sector

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the portfolio of state finance minister, will present the state budget on Friday in the ongoing assembly session, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. This marks his 15th budget presentation and his eight as chief minister, a record in the state. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah will present state’s budget on Friday, marking his 15th budget presentation. (ANI)

The forthcoming budget holds significance for the ruling Congress government ahead of the upcoming general elections. Siddaramaiah has hinted at a budget outlay of approximately ₹3.80 lakh crore, surpassing the previous budget expenditure in July last year. With the state grappling with severe drought conditions, a substantial allocation to the agricultural sector is anticipated. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi seeking funds for drought relief from the central government.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar meanwhile expressed confidence in the budget. “We are confident that this budget will give a new direction to our state. Just as we have worked to fulfil our guarantee schemes, we have devised initiatives to enhance the lives of the people of the state,” he said while speaking to the reporters in Hubballi. The CM is scheduled to present the budget at 10.15 am. Before presenting the budget, Siddaramaiah will also hold a special cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, ahead of the budget, tensions flared in the Karnataka legislative council on Thursday as Siddaramaiah labelled BJP members as “hooligans”. An altercation erupted during a discussion on budget allocations by the Centre, with Siddaramaiah accusing the BJP of “disrupting proceedings”.

The commotion began as Siddaramaiah addressed a query from Congress member UB Venkatesh regarding tax devolution. He highlighted Karnataka’s significant tax contributions but lamented the state’s diminishing share from the central government despite the Union Budget’s expansion.

As BJP MLAs objected to his remarks, Siddaramaiah urged them to wait until he finished speaking. However, their continued interjections led to a heated exchange, with Siddaramaiah asserting, “I won’t fear goondaism. Seven crore people are watching.”Siddaramaiah’s accusation further fuelled the confrontation, with the BJP members protesting against the “goonda Congress government.”

The session was subsequently adjourned.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka legislative council Kota Srinivas Poojari on Thursday demanded an apology from Siddaramaiah for addressing BJP leaders as hooligans in the council. Speaking to reporters, Poojari said, “CM Siddaramaiah has called Opposition leaders goondas, he should apologise. People will give him an appropriate answer for these comments.”