Karnataka Budget 2024: What did Bengaluru get? Full details
Feb 16, 2024 02:00 PM IST
Siddaramaiah said that his government's priority to showcase Bengaluru as a global city and allotted the major share of funds to the infrastructural projects.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented the state budget on Friday with an outlay of Rs. 3.71 lakh crores. The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the budget for the 15th time in his political career. He said that it is his government's priority to showcase Bengaluru as a global city and allotted the major share of funds to the infrastructural projects in the city.
Here is what Bengaluru got in the state budget
- Siddaramaiah highlighted the need to solve the traffic problems in the city and said that they are focusing on better infrastructure and reliable public transport.
- White topping of major roads of 147 km length at a cost of ₹1,700 crore to be completed before December 2025.
- Construction of underground tunnels on a pilot basis at the infamous Hebbal junction with high traffic congestion.
- It is proposed to reposition the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) as Bengaluru Business Corridor to address traffic congestion and promote large-scale economic activities. A Request For Proposal has already been invited regarding this, and 73-kilometre road will be constructed at the cost of ₹27,000 crore under the PPP model. The project is likely to begin this year.
- The government also has plans to construct a 250-meter-high sky deck in Bengaluru, and internationally acclaimed architects will be roped in for this project. The government is planning to make it a major tourist destination.
- Under phase 3 of Namma Metro construction, the government accorded ₹15,611 crore and central government approval is awaited. By March 2025, an additional 44 km metro line will be added to the current Namma Metro lines.
- The BWSSB (Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board) will operationalise the Cauvery Phase-5 project, and it will provide 110 liters of drinking water daily to 12 lakh people. This is estimated to cost ₹5,500 crore to the government.
- CM Siddaramaiah also said that the commercial establishments in Bengaluru will be allowed to open till 1 am. This is expected to be a major breather to the food and hospitality sector as they have been demanding the extension of timings.
- To escalate the waste management system in the city, BBMP will be procuring 50 to 100 acres at four different places on the city outskirts. This is expected to boost the waste management system of the city for the next few decades.
