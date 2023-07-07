Karnataka budget: Namma Metro gets allocation of 30,000 crore

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the budget of the ruling Congress since it swept to power in May's Assembly election. The CM - who created a record by tabling a 14th budget as the state's finance minister - presented a document with an outlay of over ₹3.27 lakh crore and, among several big-ticket announcements, was one that promised ₹30,000 crore for the Metro in state capital Bengaluru, which is called Namma Metro. The fund is way more than what the project received last year, i.e ₹2,014 crore, as per a report.

Bengaluru Metro gets an allocation of ₹ 30,000 crore in this year's Karnataka budget. (PTI File Photo)

Siddaramaiah also said approximately ₹52,000 crore would be spent annually to meet the Congress' five poll 'guarantees' - promises made to voters ahead of the election - and that these 'guarantees' would benefit 1.3 crore families.

Other announcements

Excise duty on liquor has been hiked by 20 per cent, meaning alcohol will now become that much more expensive.

₹10,460 crore has been allocated for the food department.

Bengaluru gets ₹45,000 crore.

Indira food canteens- which offer subsidised meals at ₹10- will receive ₹100 crore.

The women and child development department will get ₹24,166 crore.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme- under which a cash incentive of ₹2000 per month will be given to eligible women for one year-will get ₹24,166 crore.

