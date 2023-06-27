Karnataka budget size to increase by 25,000 crore to 3.35 lakh crore, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the state's budget, which will be tabled on July 7, is likely to be the size of ₹3,35,000 crore, news agency PTI reported.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating the training camp organised for the newly elected MLAs of the 16th Legislative Assembly on Monday. (ANI)

CM Siddaramaiah was speaking at the inauguration of the training camp organised for the newly elected MLAs of the 16th Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru, where he said that the budget size will increase to accommodate the additional expenses required for the smooth implementation of the Congress party's five poll guarantees.

The government will need around ₹59,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore annually to implement the poll promises without hindrances, Siddaramaiah said. "The first budget after independence was twenty one crore three lakh rupees, today it is about three lakh nine thousand crore rupees. I will be presenting a new budget on July 7. It may be (of the size) three lakh thirty to thirty five thousand crore rupees," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

"The present budget is around three lakh nine thousand eight hundred and ninety six crore rupees, as I'm implementing the five guarantees, I will have to provide rupees forty thousand crore for it, for the remaining period. A total of fifty nine thousand to sixty thousand crore rupees is required for the five guarantees annually," he added.

The CM said that the budget will be in place from August 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

