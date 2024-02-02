Karnataka cabinet okays construction of flyover, railway overbridge in Bengaluru costing 263 crore

In a major relief for commuters, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday has given a nod to two key infra projects - an elevated rotary flyover and a two-lane railway overbridge - costing a total of ₹263 crore. The elevated rotary flyover will be coming up at IOC Junction and the two-lane railway overbridge, which will be an addition to pre-existing ones, will be constructed at Byppanahalli railway level crossing in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported. The elevated rotary flyover will be coming up at IOC Junction and the two-lane railway overbridge will be constructed at Byppanahalli railway level crossing in Bengaluru. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil spoke to reporters on the matter and said cabinet ministers have also decided to go ahead with white-topping of Bengaluru's roads, set to cost the government ₹1,200 crore. "This (white topping project) was earlier decided. This is only ratification," He said.

Here are some other decisions taken by the Karnataka cabinet in their latest meeting:

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been cleared to supply drinking water to 110 villages, that were added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits in 2006. As many as 20 tanks in Uchagaon and Santibastavad Hoblis of Belagavi will be filled up at the cost of ₹ 287.55 crore. Around 61 lakes in Hirebagewadi of Belagavi District will be filled up at ₹ 519.10 crore, for which GST is set to cost another ₹ 106.5 crore. A bridge-cum-barrage will be constructed at the Tungabhadra river in Chikkamanchali village of Raichur district at the cost of ₹ 158.10 crore.

This project will require the consent of Andhra Pradesh as it borders the neighbouring state. A revised estimate of ₹499 crore for the construction of a new Haveri Medical College and hostel for students and residential quarters for teaching and non-teaching staff also got cabinet approval today, Patil further told the agency.

(With inputs from PTI)