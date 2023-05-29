Karnataka cabinet: Siddaramaiah keeps finance, home goes to Parameshwara. DKS gets this
The Congress party on Monday released the final list of ministers and their portfolios in the new government of Karnataka.
Almost a week later Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy CM of Karnataka, the process of portfolio allocation to the ministers has come to an end. The Congress party on Monday released the final list of ministers and their portfolios in the new government of Karnataka.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will handle finance, cabinet affairs, department of personnel and administrative reforms, intelligence, information, IT and BT, infrastructure development and unallocated portfolios.
Whereas deputy CM DK Shivakumar got major and medium irrigation, Bengaluru city development including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). G Parameshwara will be Karnataka’s home minister but intelligence unit will be handled by CM Siddaramaiah.
Here is the list of ministers and their portfolios
HK Patil: Law and parliamentary affairs, legislation, tourism
BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan: Housing, wakf, and minority welfare
Krishna Byregowda: Revenue (excluding Muzrai)
Dinesh Gundurao: Health and family welfare
N Chaluvarayaswamy: Agriculture
MB Patil: Large and medium infrastructure
Ramalinga Reddy – Transport and Muzrai
KJ George – Energy
Byrati Suresh – Urban development and town planning (Excluding BDA)
Santosh S Lad – Labour
Priyank Kharge – Rural development and Panchayatraj
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur: Small scale industries, public sector industries
KH Muniyappa: Food & civil supplies, consumer affairs
Satish Jarkiholi: Public works
K Venkatesh: Animal husbandry & sericulture
HC Mahadevappa: Social welfare
SS Mallikarjun: Mines & geology, horticulture
Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa: Backward class, Kannada and culture.
Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil: Medical education and skill development
Eshwar Khandre: Forest, ecology, and environment
KN Rajanna: Co-operation excluding agriculture marketing.
Shivanand Patil: Textiles, sugarcane development & directorate of sugar, agricultural marketing from co-operation department
Timmapur Ramappa Balappa: Excise
Mankal Vaidya: Fisheries & ports, inland transport
Laxmi R Hebbalkar: women & child development, disabled & senior citizens empowerment
Rahim Khan: Municipal administration, Haj
D Sudhakar: Planning & statistics
NS Boseraju: Minor irrigation, science and technology
Madhu Bangarappa: Primary and secondary education
Dr MC Sudhakar: Higher education
B Nagendra: Youth services, sports and ST welfare.
On Saturday, a total of 24 ministers took an oath at Bengaluru’s Raj Bhavan. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar, eight other ministers took oath on May 20.