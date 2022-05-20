Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s surprise trip to Delhi sparks buzz
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai flew down to Delhi on Friday after a last-minute change in his schedule, sparking buzz that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was close to firming up the outline of a much-rumoured cabinet expansion and the names for the party candidates for the state legislative council and Rajya Sabha.
This is the chief minister’s second visit to Delhi in 10 days. He was last in Delhi on May 10 and 11 and has had a detailed meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah where the BJP leaders were reported to have held discussions about the expansion or rejig of his council of ministers.
People aware of the matter said the decision on Bommai’s trip to national capital Delhi was taken around Friday noon.
One state BJP leader wondered if the trip was linked to Bommai’s future. “There are some changes expected in senior leadership but the high command has to make this decision as well as announce it,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.
Speculation that the BJP may be having second thoughts about Bommai resurfaced over the last week after Tripura’s Biplab Kumar Deb stepped down from the chief minister’s post on May 14 ahead of assembly elections early next year.
Bommai remains confident of leading the party to the 2023 assembly elections - he was brought in last July, replacing BS Yediyurappa - but has been perceived to have spent much of the time fighting one crisis after another. His critics have alleged that the state, under his leadership, has given a free hand to right-wing groups to deflect attention away from criticism over governance.
There are also some candidates for upcoming elections whose names require more attention and deliberations, according to another person.
Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra, has also been proposed for the upper house of the state legislature, adding that there was a possibility that Vijayendra could eventually also make it into the state cabinet.
Bommai will also leave for Davos to attend the world economic forum annual meeting from May 22 to May 26.
Congress to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai
After last week's Chintan Shivir, organised in Udaipur and an upcoming social media camp scheduled on May 28-29 in Nagpur, the Congress is set to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai next week to lay down a strategy on contesting the forthcoming local body polls across the state, due later this year and to discuss other pressing issues.
MLA Pappi catches contractor’s staff ‘fleecing visitors’ at parking lot
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi during a surprise inspection at multi-storey parking near the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Friday allegedly caught the staff of contractor fleecing the visitors.
Delhi: Rain, dust storm bring citysolace from oppressive heat
After braving temperatures well above normal for nearly three months now, parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received some long-awaited relief, with light rains, thunderstorm and gusty winds on Friday evening. IMD recordings showed that heatwave conditions continued in the Capital on Friday, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settling at 44.4C — five degrees above the season's normal. In the evening, however, most parts of the city saw thunderstorms.
Mundka fire: After long hunt, cops collect DNA samples to match with last body
A week after a fire broke out at a factory in Mundka claiming 27 lives, the last DNA sample, to match with the charred bodies, was collected on Friday. The police suspect the dead woman to be Geeta Devi (42), who lived in a modest rented room, which had no windows, in the Mubarakpur Dabas village's Parvesh Nagar area in north-west Delhi. She lived alone, her husband, Upendra Shah, having passed away in 2018.
Ask Punjab to release our share of water first: Haryana CM Khattar
Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi should “shun petty politics over water”, and instead ask its own government in Punjab to release Haryana's share of 3.5 million acre-foot of Ravi Beas waters by constructing the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.
