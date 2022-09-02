Karnataka CM blames 'negligence' of previous govts for deluge in Bengaluru

Days after several residential areas in the city saw inundation and waterlogging due to torrential rains, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday accused the previous governments in the state of having 'neglected' Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister also took the officials to task for turning a blind eye to the rampant encroachment of stormwater drains by property developers. “For the past eight to 10 years, Bengaluru was completely neglected. There was not any major problem before the previous governments, but they did not do. The works executed were of substandard quality. Because of their poor work, we are suffering today,” Bommai said.

He was addressing ministers and officials after inspecting the rain hit areas of the city, where many vehicles were submerged, and water entered many houses while many residential layouts resembled a lake or river.

“The negligence of previous governments, substandard work and corruption has resulted in so much of problem. I can give with documentary evidence how badly the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike functioned,” Bommai said.

He charged that ₹800 crore was spent on remodelling of drains but that amount was not utilised properly, which is evident from the fact that the encroachment was not removed. The CM alleged that all major builders have encroached upon the major drains in the last 15 years.

“Buildings and roads have been built on stormwater drains. What were these officials doing at the time of issuing licence? Had they shut their eyes?” Bommai asked. He sought to know why they approved such plan and did not see the village maps.

Bommai also warned the officials to change their style of functioning. "I am telling you in clear terms that this way of functioning will not go on anymore. You have to change the way you work. You should not buckle under any pressure irrespective of who the person is," Bommai said.

