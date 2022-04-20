Karnataka CM Bommai embarks on 3-day districts tour

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a three-day visit to the districts here, beginning on Wednesday, as a part of the party's ongoing state tour to assess the ground situation in preparations for the next year's Assembly elections.

During the visit, the CM will take stock of the development works and also expedite the ongoing projects in the districts.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "I am on a three-day districts tour starting today and the focus would be development."

Bhartiya Janata Party has set up three teams that will tour the state and hold conventions of district-level, booth-level party workers to assess the ground situation besides gathering feedback on the central and state government's schemes.

The three teams led by BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai started the tour on April 12.

Upon the demands of Cabinet expansion ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, he said that he will fly to Delhi when the party's top brass will call him. Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to the polls next year.

Recently, Bommai visited the national capital. During his two-day visit, he had met the party's top brass, including the national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The cabinet expansion of the eight-month-old government has been stated to have been on the top agenda during the meeting.

Following the visit, CM said that the party high command will take a call on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Bommai, while responding to the questions on the Hubli incident, said, "A thorough investigation is on into the Hubli incident. The culprits would be punished. Attacking the police station is an unpardonable crime. Stringent action would be taken in accordance with the law," he said.