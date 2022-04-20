Karnataka CM Bommai embarks on 3-day districts tour
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a three-day visit to the districts here, beginning on Wednesday, as a part of the party's ongoing state tour to assess the ground situation in preparations for the next year's Assembly elections.
During the visit, the CM will take stock of the development works and also expedite the ongoing projects in the districts.
Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "I am on a three-day districts tour starting today and the focus would be development."
Bhartiya Janata Party has set up three teams that will tour the state and hold conventions of district-level, booth-level party workers to assess the ground situation besides gathering feedback on the central and state government's schemes.
The three teams led by BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai started the tour on April 12.
Upon the demands of Cabinet expansion ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, he said that he will fly to Delhi when the party's top brass will call him. Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to the polls next year.
Recently, Bommai visited the national capital. During his two-day visit, he had met the party's top brass, including the national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The cabinet expansion of the eight-month-old government has been stated to have been on the top agenda during the meeting.
Following the visit, CM said that the party high command will take a call on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.
Bommai, while responding to the questions on the Hubli incident, said, "A thorough investigation is on into the Hubli incident. The culprits would be punished. Attacking the police station is an unpardonable crime. Stringent action would be taken in accordance with the law," he said.
-
Uber gets more expensive in Bengaluru, fare raised by 10%
Uber confirmed that it had raised its fares in Bengaluru amid complaints by various customers about higher fares. Uber said it had raised its by fare by 10%. While Ola hasn't made a statement, sources told a leading daily that they are going to follow suit. The diesel price in Bengaluru today is ₹94.78 per litre while the petrol price is ₹111.09 per litre. Meanwhile, CNG is ₹75 per kg.
-
Bengaluru records wettest April in seven years
Bengaluru city has turned around from getting sizzling heats to getting flooded roads and houses in less than a week. The Karnataka capital has touched a new milestone this month, with the Bengaluru Weather Twitter handle tweeting that, “#Bengaluru city #imd observatory has received a total rainfall of 134 mm this month making it the wettest April in 7 years! The average rainfall for April is just 41.5 mm.”
-
BJP team likely to submit report on alleged gang-rape after Bengal visit
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party's fact-finding team, which visited West Bengal's Nadia to look into the alleged rape of a girl who died a day after she was allegedly sexually assaulted, is likely to submit a report to the party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case on the Calcutta high court's orders. The CBI has arrested a third accused in the case.
-
‘Varied percentages of disability’: HC denies relief to hearing-impaired student
The Bombay high court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a hearing-impaired medical aspirant who was declared ineligible on the grounds that the disability certificate submitted by Malik was not reliable. Thane resident Farhan Rafiullah Malik moved the high court questioning the February 16 order of the competent authority declaring him ineligible for round 1 of the common admission process for admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course.
-
Maha seeks ban on 22 social media accounts with ‘communal disharmony posts'
The Maharashtra cyber cell has proposed to block 22 different social media accounts for “propagating communal disharmony” amid the ongoing row over azaan and the use of loudspeakers in mosques in the state, as well as in the wake of recent communal clashes in some states, including Maharashtra itself, news agency ANI reported. Yesterday, The Maharashtra Police announced a list of steps they would take in order to maintain peace and communal harmony.
