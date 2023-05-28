Karnataka CM directs for measures after the death of infant in Raichur due to water contamination

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ordered a probe on Rekalmardi water contamination incident and directed the officials to conduct an inspection in the village immediately. He also ordered to send reports to the lab and get the details immediately. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

According to the chief minister's office, CM Siddaramaiah also directed the panchayat officials to conduct a health checkup to all villagers of Rekalmardi with a necessary treatment to them. He also stressed on the compensation for those affected by the contaminated water and asked the officials to take action, so that such incidents will not repeat. A tweet in the official account of CM office read, “The Chief Minister @siddaramaiah has ordered the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer to provide appropriate treatment to those who fell ill after drinking contaminated water in Gorebala village near Rekalmardi in Raichur district and provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased. He ordered immediate action to be taken to supply clean water to the villagers and to conduct a proper investigation and submit a report regarding the incident.”

One infant died and 30 people hospitalized after drinking contaminated water on Friday at Gorebala village near Rekalmardi in Karnataka. The panchayat development officer was also suspended after the incident and a team of medical officials are already supervising the health of villagers.

