Case filed against 2 Karnataka BJP MLAs for remarks against CM Siddaramaiah

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Karnataka have been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly making objectionable remarks against chief minister Siddaramaiah, police said on Thursday. Two BJP MLAs have been book for remarks against Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

The cases against the two MLAs – CN Ashwath Narayan from Malleshwaram and Harish Poonja from Belthangady – have been registered in Mysuru and Belthangady in Dakshin Kannada, respectively.

“Cases have been registered against them (MLAs) and all necessary action will be taken,” Karnataka police chief Alok Mohan said.

The FIR in Mysuru against Narayan, a former higher education minister, pertains to his remark against Siddaramaiah in Satanoor village of Mandya district on February 15. He was addressing a public gathering when he urged the crowd to “finish off” Siddaramaiah like “Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda finished off” Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

While Congress leaders had earlier demanded registration of a case against the BJP leader, police did not take any action.

On Wednesday, police registered the FIR following a meeting with Mysuru District Congress Committee chief BJ Vijayakumar. The case was registered under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) of IPC at Devaraja police station in Mysuru and is expected to be transferred to the relevant jurisdiction.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M Lakshmana demanded Narayan’s. “If anything happens to Siddaramaiah, BJP and Ashwath Narayan are squarely responsible. Ashwath Narayan should be immediately arrested.”

Reacting to the FIR, Narayan said he has nothing “personal” against the chief minister and accused the government of misusing state machinery.

“I have the highest regard for Siddaramaiah. I only opposed the love he has for Tipu Sultan. It (remark) was said with the intention of politically defeating the Congress in the elections. It is not personal. Even though we are different politically, I don’t have anything personal against him and I have expressed my regret in the matter,” he said.

“Soon after coming to power, the chief minister and deputy chief minister (DK Shivakumar) are showing their grudge and are misusing government machinery. They are blowing the case out of proportion and they are using their party workers to get back at me,” he added.

The FIR against Poonja at Belthangady police station was registered over his statement that Siddaramaiah was responsible for the death of 24 Hindu workers in Dakshin Kannada during the latter’s rule between 2013-18.

Poonja, who won the recently-concluded assembly elections from Belthangady, was addressing a poll victory celebration in his constituency on May 22 when he said: “You sought vote for Siddaramaiah, who got 24 Hindu activists killed. You sought vote for Congress, which is proposing to ban Bajrang Dal.”

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by Namitha K Poojary, a Mahila Congress activist, under sections 153 and 506 of IPC.

Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Vikram Amathe confirmed the registration of the FIR and said the complainant has accused the MLA of spreading communal hatred and attempting to disrupt peace in society. Poojary has also sought action against BJP worker Jayanth Kotian for organising the event.

A complaint against Poonja has also been registered at Puttur town station by one Mohammed Riyaz K, who sought a probe into his remarks.

Poonja was not available for a reaction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. ...view detail