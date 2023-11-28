Karnataka CM holds ‘Janata Darshan’ after 6 months in office, BJP calls it 'eyewash'

Thousands of people from various parts of Karnataka descended on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home office 'Krishna' here to get their grievances redressed at the day-long ‘Janata Darshan’ held on Monday. Officials of all government departments were present at the venue to listen to people's woes and resolve them. People from far off regions of the state such as Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Belagavi, Haveri, and Tumakuru reached the state capital to air their grievances.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receives complaints from the public during a day-long Janata Darshan at CM's residential office Krishna, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Shashidhar Byrappa)

The Chief Minister listened to each individual's problems, received their written complaints and referred them to concerned departments and officials to get the matter redressed on priority. There were roadside vendors who complained of harassment by the police and municipal officials in Bengaluru for doing business on pavements. Also, there were elderly people who reached the CM's House to get old age pension.

As many as 148 differently-abled people complained that they were unable to get 3-wheeler though they were trained by a private firm in Bengaluru to operate it. Immediately, Siddaramaiah directed the officials to help 98 of them get loan within a fortnight and arrange three-wheeler for the others soon. The Chief Minister instantly cleared an aid of ₹one lakh for Venkat Raj, who is suffering from kidney related ailment. According to Chief Minister’s office, Siddaramaiah received 1,805 petitions out of which action was taken in 37 cases while 1,768 applications were pending.

At the end of Janata Darshan, the CM issued a stern warning to the officials that the grievances that need to be solved at the district level should not reach Bengaluru. “It is your failure if people are coming all the way to Bengaluru by spending money,” he said. He also termed delay in resolving grievance as another form of corruption. Siddaramaiah also directed the district in charge ministers to hold similar programmes in the district itself and submit a report. The Chief Minister told the visitors that some problems could not be resolved instantly and required time to solve them.

According to a statement issued by CM’s office, most of the applications received were related to revenue, police department, Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, pension, gratuity settlement, housing and employment. Meanwhile, opposition BJP termed ‘Janata Darshan’ an eyewash. “There was no need for ‘Janata Darshan’. It is just bogus. Nothing will happen if he (Siddaramaiah) alone organises it. All the ministers should have conducted it. He should ask his ministers why they did not conduct it in their respective districts,” Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly R Ashoka said.

