Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul vindictive politics of Modi-Shah

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 16, 2025 02:05 PM IST

Siddaramaiah said the Congress party, which has consistently faced such politics of hatred, will once again respond with the strength of truth and justice.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday termed the ED's filing of a charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case as vindictive politics by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Also Read - Patient at Bengaluru rehab beaten for refusing to wash warden’s clothes; Shocking video goes viral

He said the Centre's act showed that it will not tolerate dissent by those who believe in democracy.

"Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a chargesheet against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi — who have always posed a formidable challenge to the Union Government — is yet another chapter in the vindictive politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Siddaramaiah alleged in a statement.

This is not merely an act of retribution against two leaders of the Congress party but a clear warning by the Modi Government to opposition parties and all citizens who believe in democracy that dissent will not be tolerated, he alleged.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress party, which has consistently faced such politics of hatred, will once again respond with the strength of truth and justice.

"The Modi-led Government has long been misusing the ED — a supposedly autonomous investigative agency — as a political weapon to target opposition leaders. In the latest instance, it has invoked baseless allegations of financial irregularities in the National Herald case to continue its campaign of political vendetta," the Chief Minister alleged.

It is evident that this action is being carried out under the direct instructions of Modi and Shah, he charged.

Also Read - Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar meets Cong's Vokkaliga legislators on caste survey report

"The ED, which repeatedly harassed and mentally pressured senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi under the guise of investigation, has now resorted to filing a chargesheet based entirely on fabricated narratives, after failing to find any evidence," Siddaramaiah said.

Accordng to him, every Congress worker will take to the streets to protest this authoritarianism.

Stating that harassment by the investigation agency was not only a party's issue Siddaramaiah called upon every citizen who believes in democratic values to stand with the Congress.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul vindictive politics of Modi-Shah
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On