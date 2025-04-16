Patient at Bengaluru rehab beaten for refusing to wash warden’s clothes; Shocking video goes viral

A shocking incident of abuse at a private rehabilitation centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru has sparked widespread anger, leading to multiple arrests after disturbing visuals from the facility surfaced online. Authorities confirmed that all individuals seen in the video have been taken into custody(Screen grab from viral video)

Though the assault occurred earlier, the video only recently came to light, prompting swift police action. Authorities confirmed that all individuals seen in the video have been taken into custody.

CCTV footage goes viral

In the CCTV footage, a patient is seen being cornered inside a room and subjected to a merciless beating with a stick by one man, while others remain passive spectators. The patient is dragged repeatedly and then assaulted again by another individual who joins in with a stick of his own. The facility where the assault took place is located approximately 30 kilometers from Bengaluru.

Adding to the public shock, additional images linked to the same rehabilitation centre have emerged online, showing some of the attackers celebrating a birthday — with a cake-cutting ceremony involving a dagger. This further raised concerns about the environment and supervision at the rehabilitaion centre.

According to multiple media reports, police registered a case that includes sections under the Arms Act, given the presence of weapons in the video. They are investigating the case further.

Meanwhile, in a similar but equally disturbing case in Bengaluru’s Begur area, two government schoolteachers have were suspended after they were accused of making students clean school toilets. The incident reportedly took place at a higher primary school.

Following complaints, disciplinary action was taken against headmistress Sakamma and physical education teacher Sumitramma. The Begur police have filed a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and are currently investigating the matter.