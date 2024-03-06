 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denies receiving bomb threat email | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denies receiving bomb threat email

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denies receiving bomb threat email

ByYamini C S
Mar 06, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denied having received a bomb blast threat amid reports.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday denied having received a bomb blast threat shortly after reports surfaced that the Congress stalwart had gotten an email along with his cabinet colleagues DK Shivakumar and G Parameshwara.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

The email, sent by a person called Shahid Khan using the address Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com, claimed that the tech city will witness an explosion at 2:48 pm on Saturday. In this matter, CM Siddaramaiah said that he had not received any threat email, news agency ANI reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ | Bomb threat mail claims blast to rock Bengaluru on Saturday, demands $2.5 million

"I haven't received any threat calls," He told reporters.

Calling the recent Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru a “trailer”, the email demanded a ransom of 2.5 million dollars.

"We want to show you one more trailer. We are going to explode the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the Ambari Utsav bus blast, we will raise our demands on social media. And will upload screenshots of the mail sent to you on social media. We will tweet information about the next explosion," The mail stated, as per ANI.

ALSO READ | BJP worker arrested for ‘Pak zindabad’ slogan in Dec 2022 in Karnataka’s Mandya

This comes in the backdrop of a low-intensity blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru, The Rameshwaram Cafe, in the Whitefield area on March 1. This blast injured as many as 10.

ALSO READ | NIA takes over probe into Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is doing its investigation. They have also arrested five people. I do not know whom they have arrested," CM Siddaramaiah said about the incident.

The case was recently handed over to the NIA.

(With inputs from ANI)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
