 Bomb threat mail claims blast to rock Bengaluru on Saturday, demands $2.5 mn | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Bomb threat mail claims blast to rock Bengaluru on Saturday, demands $2.5 million

Bomb threat mail claims blast to rock Bengaluru on Saturday, demands $2.5 million

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 03:10 PM IST

The email has threatened that the explosion will take place at busy places in Bengaluru like restaurants, temples, buses or trains.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and several cabinet ministers on Tuesday received a threat mail. According to ANI, the email was sent by a person named Shahid Khan, who has claimed that an explosion will rock Bengaluru at 2:48 pm on Saturday. 

The email was sent by a person using the email address Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar have received the bomb threat mail.(PTI file)
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar have received the bomb threat mail.(PTI file)

"What are your thoughts on the movie trailer? If you don't provide us with 2.5 million dollars, we will cause large explosions on buses, trains, temples, hotels and public areas throughout Karnataka," the mail read as per ANI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"We want to show you one more trailer. We are going to explode the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the Ambari Utsav bus blast, we will raise our demands on social media. And will upload screenshots of the mail sent to you on social media. We will tweet information about the next explosion," it stated.

The email has threatened that the explosion will take place at busy places like restaurants, temples, buses or trains, targeting CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar, state home minister and the Bengaluru top cop, the report added.

According to the report, the email demanded a ransom of $2.5 million dollars, or roughly 20 crore to refrain from bombing the city. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. 

ALSO READ: How did the suspect spend time before blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe?

The bomb threat mail has been sent days after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru on March 1. At least 10 people were injured in the blast and are undergoing treatment at hospitals. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the explosion. “We are looking at all the possible angles including the role of IS cadres since there have been similar blasts in Coimbatore and Mangaluru in the past few years,” an NIA officer had told HT.

The Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

“It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and kept a small bag which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams formed to probe the incident. We are looking at all angles. I ask every resident of Bengaluru to not worry,” Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar was quoted by ANI as saying.

“We are continuing our investigation. 8 teams have been formed and all are working in different directions and looking at different aspects. We have collected several CCTV footages. We are examining every angle including if there is any jealousy factor. I also appeal to the opposition to cooperate with us and not to make this a political issue,” state home minister G Parameshwara had said. 

(With agency inputs)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On