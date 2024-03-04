Police have clues about Rameshwaram blast accused; arrest soon: Karnataka home minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister G Parameshwar on Sunday said, the police have gathered clues about the accused of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast and that he would be arrested soon. Home minister G Parameshwar held a meeting with the police officers regarding the investigation on the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. (HT)

He added that the investigators were looking at all possible motives, from terrorism to a business rivalry, behind the incident.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with the police officers on Sunday, Parameshwar said, “I visited the Rameshwaram Cafe on the day of the blast. Eight teams are investigating the case with the support from the NIA and NSG. We are collating information and enhancing our data pool. FSL is collecting samples and technical data. We have leads on the perpetrator and aim to apprehend him soon.”

Nine people were injured after a low-intensity bomb exploded in the Rameshwaram Cafe in the state capital on Friday, prompting a multi-agency probe with preliminary investigations zeroing in on a man who left a bag near the cash counter.

“There are technical parallels between the Mangalore cooker blast and the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, though it doesn’t imply involvement of the same people. Similarities exist in components like the battery, nail, and timer, necessitating further inquiry,” the home minister added.

Talking about the “low intensity” of the blast, the minister stated, “Fortunately, the explosion dispersed nails and nuts upwards, minimising casualties. Had they scattered sideways, the damage would have been more.”

Police said that after the battery and timer, the forensic experts have also uncovered the chemicals used to set and trigger the timer. Parameshwar said, they cannot yet reveal the technical details of the case as the investigation was underway.

“We have clues on who was the person that kept the bag,” he added.

According to the police, around 1pm, an unidentified person entered the Rameshwaram Cafe and left a bag near the cash counter and left after sometime. “As soon as he left, there was an explosion resulting in a fire,” the police had said.

A police officer who is part of the investigation said on condition of anonymity that “The bomb had potassium nitrate and hydrogen peroxide. These chemicals were used to set and trigger the timer. Currently, samples of blast debris are being collected by the FSL and SOCO teams for further analysis.”

The investigators said the suspect chose Rameshwaram Cafe, particularly because the cafe to Hosur border journey in Tamil Nadu takes 59 minutes.

“Even with traffic, it can be covered in 1.15 hours. Hence, there is a suspicion that the bomber intended to depart from Bengaluru within one-and-a-half hours. It is conceivable that the timer was set accordingly,” the officer quoted above said.

The officer said, following the blast, it usually takes the police at least 10 minutes to arrive at the scene and another half-an-hour to issue alerts to all the areas. He added that the perpetrator must have aimed to cross the border before a city-wide alert was raised.

“His plan could be to cross the border undetected,” the officer said.

Another police officer said the accused changed his attire after planting the bomb putting another shirt over the one he was wearing.

The police have got footage of him travelling in one of the KSRTC bus, in which he was wearing a second shirt over the first one.

Officers said they have also acquired the footage of the suspect near the metro station close to the cafe.

“The police have obtained footage from locations such as Kundalahalli, Hoodi, and Sitarama Palya, situated in front of the metro station, and have initiated a comprehensive investigation,” the second officer said.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday, chief minister Siddaramaiah emphasised the gravity of the blast case, saying, “The government does not underestimate the seriousness of this matter. The safety of our citizens is paramount. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police are actively investigating the incident, and as of now, the perpetrators have not been arrested. If deemed necessary, we will consider handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency.”