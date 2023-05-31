Congress will implement 5 promises to Karnataka voters, says CM. What were they?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said his government will implement all the five poll 'guarantees' made by the Congress party ahead of the May 10 assembly election held in the state. His statement came after the conclusion of the cabinet meeting held today.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.(PTI)

He spoke to reporters and said officials have shared their inputs on financial implications, and that the cabinet will meet again on Friday to decide implementation of the guarantees.

"We had given five guarantees to the people, regarding these five guarantees concerned officials and finance department officials have made a presentation together. All the Ministers have seen the presentation, it has all the details - proposals and financial implications of the implementation," Siddaramaiah said.

“We have not discussed in today's meeting, discussion and decision will be on the day after. On Friday at 11 am, I have convened the cabinet meeting, where we will discuss, and after that our decision will be made known to you. But, the government has taken a call to implement all the five guarantees. It is a guarantee that we will implement the guarantees,” he added.

What are the 5 promises made by the Congress?

The Congress had promised to implement five ‘guarantees’, which are -

200 units of free power to all households under the Gruha Jyoti scheme ₹ 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, which comes under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme 10 kgs of rice to every member of a BPL household - as part of the Anna Bhagya scheme ₹ 3,000 allowance per month for unemployed youth with a graduate degree, and ₹ 1,500 allowance for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18 to 25) under the Yuva Nidhi scheme Free travel for all women in public transport buses

Residents of the state and opposition party members are mounting pressure on the government to implement the five guarantees at the earliest, with several opposing to pay their electricity bills and attacking power supply company employees regarding the same.