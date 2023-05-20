‘Useless’: Siddaramaiah slams previous BJP govt for ‘ 5,495 crore loss’ to Karnataka

Karnataka’s new chief minister Siddaramaiah slammed the previous BJP government for not obtaining the state’s share of taxes, hours after being sworn-in. The former leader of opposition added that the Centre is yet to release the ₹5,495 crore special allowance recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Blaming union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state’s losses, he termed the Basavaraj Bommai-led earlier government as ‘useless’.

Karnataka’s new chief minister Siddaramaiah (L) and former CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference in Vidhan Soudha, he said, “Govt which was ruling before was useless, they couldn't get us the share of taxes properly. Centre has to give us ₹5,495 crores as per the finance commission recommendation. Previous govt didn't get it. Nirmala Sitharaman is Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka and it's because of her & the PM that Karnataka suffered losses.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress veteran also announced that an "in-principle" nod was granted during the first cabinet meeting to implement the party’s five pre-poll guarantees. Although it would approximately cost the exchequer ₹50,000 crore annually, Siddaramaiah said the government will deliver on the promises. While the state’s budget size is ₹3.1 lakh crore, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the government will be able to raise the money for the expense estimated for the guarantees.

“When we are paying ₹56,000 crore (annually) as interest on our loan, can't we spend ₹50,000 crore for our people? Without entrapping the state in debts and without pushing the state into financial bankruptcy, we will implement all the guarantee schemes," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM announced that more details will be shared by the next cabinet meeting, which will be called within a week. “We will discuss financial implications and then we will do it for sure," he said.

The first Cabinet meeting was held immediately after Siddaramaiah was sworn in as CM, and D K Shivakumar as deputy CM along with eight MLAs as ministers.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly session is to be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON