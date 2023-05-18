Who is Congress veteran Siddaramaiah - Karnataka's CM-designate?

Days after hectic parleys in the national capital post Congress' big win in the southern state, Siddaramaiah has been named as the next chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday, with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. HT learned that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the consensus for government formation shortly after midnight. The swearing-in ceremony of the two leaders will be held in Bengaluru on May 20.

Siddaramaiah. (HTfile)