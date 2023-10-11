Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah speaks to techie who got stuck in war-hit Israel. Watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah spoke to Pooja Sangappa Umadi, an IT professional from the state on phone who is stranded in war-hit Israel. Siddaramaiah enquired about her well being and assured all support from the state government. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah speaks to techie stranded in war-hit Israel

Also Read - Modi gets phone call from Netanyahu, condemns terrorism in all its forms

Pooja has been working with the Tata Consultancy Services at Israel and ever since the war erupted in the country, her parents are worried about her safety. The chief minister also said that they are closely monitoring the situation of all Kannadigas who are stuck in Israel and extended his moral support to the family of Pooja.

Siddaramaiah earlier said that he is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs for the safety of Kannadigas.

In social media platform X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "In view of the current situation in Israel, we are closely working with @MEAIndia towards ensuring safety of our citizens. In cases of any citizens of India hailing from Karnataka in Israel requiring assistance, reach out to Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre Helpline numbers: 08022340676, 08022253707. Also @MEAIndia Helpline number: 97235226748," he added.

The chief minister also highlighted that the current situation in Israel is very concerning. "We advocate peace and harmony everywhere for the benefit of humanity," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs has already alerted Indians in Israel amid the latter's "war" with Hamas that intruded into the Israeli territory and mounted an attack, saying "avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters".

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!