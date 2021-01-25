Karnataka CM Yediyurappa makes more changes in Cabinet to contain dissent

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday made more changes within his Cabinet to contain dissent, which threatens to rattle his two-year-old government.

In the latest set of changes, Yediyurappa ceded to demands by health minister K Sudhakar who wanted the medical education portfolio restored. Sudhakar, one of the 17 turncoats who brought down the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S)-Congress coalition government and helped Yediyurappa to power, had publicly aired his disappointment after being stripped of the medical education portfolio.

Sudhakar had led talks with the chief minister on behalf of other turncoat ministers like K Gopalaiah, N Nagaraju (MTB) and KC Narayana Gowda.

JC Madhuswamy was allocated tourism, ecology and environment portfolios as reparations for removing him from law, parliamentary affairs and minor irrigation.

This is the third change in Madhuswamy’s portfolio after the legislator from Chikkanyakana Halli in Tumakuru district of Karnataka, aired his dissent in public.

Madhuswamy had also said that he would “take a decision” within the next few days, even though he never disclosed details of the same.

Anand Singh, the former mining baron, has been allocated infrastructure development, Haj and Wakf ministries, according to the state government.

Constantly ceding to demands has left the 77-year-old chief minister vulnerable to similar requests from other disgruntled members within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The differences due to the Cabinet expansion exercise have added to the growing divide within the BJP and put Yediyurappa on the backfoot and seemingly isolated. Yediyurappa’s relations with the party’s central leadership have also soured in recent months and dissent within his government further poses a threat to his chief ministerial post.