Police arrest quarry owner, dynamite supplier after Shivamogga blast: Minister
Police in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Friday arrested the quarry owner and the dynamite supplier in connection with the blast at a railway crusher site in Hunasodu village, which has killed at least five people, the state's home minister Basavaraj Bommai told news agency ANI.
“At the outset, it seems a lot of quantity of dynamite has exploded there and there has been some negligence by the quarry owner and the operators. Police have already arrested the quarry owner and the dynamite supplier. A probe is on,” the minister was quoted as saying by the agency.
Bommai added that the police and district administration were carrying out rescue operations.
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa told ANI that five people died in the explosion though earlier there were reports of eight people being killed. “A compensation of ₹500,000 was announced for kin of the deceased. MP BY Raghavendra and officials are looking into it. The mines minister is also going there. I will also go to the spot,” he said.
Promising action against those responsible for the explosion, the chief minister told ANI, “Such incidents should not happen. Illegal mining will be dealt with properly. We have already stopped illegal mining, we will stop all such minings. Let the investigation take place, let the report come, we'll take action.”
The explosives, which were being carried in a truck, detonated near the quarry in Hunasodu near Abbalagere village in Shivamogga, about 300km from Bengaluru, on Thursday night. The quarry is about 8km away from Shivamogga city, according to the police.
Police and other authorities have sealed off the area and are awaiting the arrival of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to make further assessments. “We are waiting for BDDS to arrive as we suspect there are more gelatine sticks that need to be neutralised. Only then can we ascertain damages and loss of lives,” said a representative of the Shivamogga police control room earlier in the day.
The impact of the explosion, which also damaged several buildings and roads in nearby areas, was felt in at least two adjoining districts.
