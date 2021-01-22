IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Police inspect Shivamogga blast site, CM Yediyurappa orders high-level probe
Police at the blast site in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Friday. (ANI Photo )
Police at the blast site in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Friday. (ANI Photo )
bengaluru news

Police inspect Shivamogga blast site, CM Yediyurappa orders high-level probe

Police and officials were seen inspecting the blast site in Hunasodu village this morning.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ordered a high-level investigation into the blast at a railway crusher site in Shivamogga district’s Hunasodu village. At least eight people are feared dead in the massive explosion that took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility late on Thursday.

“It’s shocking and unfortunate news that many people have died in a massive disaster that occurred last night near the tornado of Shivamogga. I’m in contact with senior officials since late night, teams have already been dispatched to the required rescue operation,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet in Kannada.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The wounded are being treated and I wish them all a speedy recovery. A high-level investigation into the misdemeanour has been ordered and strict action against the guilty is certain,” the chief minister added.

Police and officials were seen inspecting the blast site in Hunasodu village this morning. Shivamogga lawmaker BY Raghavendra was also present at the spot, according to news agency ANI. "A loud sound was heard which was accompanied by a vibration near Hunasodu village in Shivamogga district. There was an explosion due to dynamite or explosive material. An investigation is on. A bomb squad is coming from Bengaluru and another team from Mangaluru," Raghavendra told ANI.

Shivamogga district collector KB Shivakumar said it was initially observed that there were explosives in a vehicle parked at the site. “It's being probed why they were brought here. Till now we recovered two bodies. It's being circulated in public that 10-15 [people] died. But it's not substantiated by any facts,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“As per our preliminary information, since the incident occurred at night there was no worker working here. So, all the people who worked here regularly are safe. We have confirmed it. We are trying to trace the people who were accompanying the vehicle,” he added.

Shivakumar said that police have begun the investigation and bomb detection squads have also been asked to reach the spot to ascertain the cause of the blast.

Meanwhile, state minister KS Eshwarappa told ANI that was the first time such an incident had happened in Shivamogga. “Experts are coming from Bengaluru, they will give a report after which we will take action,” he said.

The blast at around 10:30pm on Thursday sent shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts, according to news agency PTI. The explosion was so strong that window panes shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks, an eye witness was quoted as saying. "There has been a blast in a truck carrying gelatin. The vibrations were felt locally," a police official told PTI on Thursday.

Due to its high intensity, the jolt was earlier mistaken to have been caused by an earthquake, however, geologists ruled out recording tremors in any of their observatories.

The victims were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining when the explosion occurred. The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the blast victims. "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected," his office said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Police at the blast site in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Friday. (ANI Photo )
Police at the blast site in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Friday. (ANI Photo )
bengaluru news

Police inspect Shivamogga blast site, CM Yediyurappa orders high-level probe

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Police and officials were seen inspecting the blast site in Hunasodu village this morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The jolt was earlier mistaken to have been caused by an earthquake(PTI representational image)
The jolt was earlier mistaken to have been caused by an earthquake(PTI representational image)
bengaluru news

8 killed in dynamite blast in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, PM Modi condoles deaths

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga, but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka CM inducted 7 new ministers to his Cabinet. (PTI File Photo)
Karnataka CM inducted 7 new ministers to his Cabinet. (PTI File Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa allocates portfolios to 7 new ministers

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Among the new ministers, Umesh Katti gets the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs while S Angara has been given Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.(ANI file photo)
Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.(ANI file photo)
india news

Top court grants bail to Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi in Sandalwood drugs case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Actor Ragini Dwivedi and two other others are lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail on the outskirts of Bengaluru in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
So deep is the divide within the state BJP that Yediyurappa now faces opposition not just from his earlier detractors but those who were once seen to be close to the Lingayat leader.(ANI)
So deep is the divide within the state BJP that Yediyurappa now faces opposition not just from his earlier detractors but those who were once seen to be close to the Lingayat leader.(ANI)
bengaluru news

After cabinet expansion, dissent brews in Karnataka BJP

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:52 AM IST
Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the legislator from Bijapur City, on Wednesday targeted Yediyurappa by calling for an end to family-based politics in the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar (C) addresses a press conference regarding the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Monday. Dec. 7, 2020. MLC Narayanaswamy (L), and MLA Ajaysingh (R) are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI07-12-2020_000084B)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar (C) addresses a press conference regarding the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Monday. Dec. 7, 2020. MLC Narayanaswamy (L), and MLA Ajaysingh (R) are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI07-12-2020_000084B)(PTI)
bengaluru news

Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:22 PM IST
"Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are laying siege to the Raj Bhavan against the three laws and the failure to release grants for the control of coronavirus in the state," D K Shivakumar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lashes out at Maharashtra CM over border issue

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Karnataka and Maharashtra have been at loggerheads for decades over areas along their border in districts like Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah encouraged people to get vaccinated in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 and not pay attention to rumours related to the vaccine.(ANI Photo)
Shah encouraged people to get vaccinated in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 and not pay attention to rumours related to the vaccine.(ANI Photo)
bengaluru news

Home minister Shah asks Congress to stop undermining Indian vaccines

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:10 PM IST
  • Tewari lashed out at the Centre a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Covid-19 vaccine drive on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumaraswamy said, it is "highly condemnable" that even the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister who were present on the occasion chose to ignore dignity and honour of our land and its language.(PTI Photo)
Kumaraswamy said, it is "highly condemnable" that even the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister who were present on the occasion chose to ignore dignity and honour of our land and its language.(PTI Photo)
bengaluru news

Kannada has been ignored: Kumaraswamy accuses Shah

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Kumaraswamy had earlier too had been very critical of the alleged Hindi imposition and discrimination against the people of other languages, especially from the south.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah applauded the healthcare sector for preparing the infrastructure to test and treat affected people in a short period of time at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a campus for the newly-raised battalion of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF's) Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Karnataka’s Bhadravathi. (ANI/Twitter)
Shah applauded the healthcare sector for preparing the infrastructure to test and treat affected people in a short period of time at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a campus for the newly-raised battalion of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF's) Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Karnataka’s Bhadravathi. (ANI/Twitter)
bengaluru news

Made in India vaccines bringing battle against Covid-19 to an end: Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • Shah highlighted that India has fought the battle against the pandemic effectively as it has a high recovery rate and less fatality rate compared to other nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Phase 2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations. The total cost of the project is Rs30,695 crore.
Phase 2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations. The total cost of the project is Rs30,695 crore.
bengaluru news

Phase-2 of Bengaluru metro to be thrown open to public today

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:11 PM IST
On Thursday, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the service via video conference from Delhi, while Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was present on the site with other party leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. ((ANI Photo))
File photo: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. ((ANI Photo))
bengaluru news

Karnataka cabinet to get 7-8 new ministers on Wednesday

By Venkatesha Babu
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:51 PM IST
  • Governor Vajubhai Vala is expected to administer the oath of office during a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pic for representation.)
(Pic for representation.)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru drug case: Aditya Alva arrested, remanded to 7-day police custody

By Venkatesha Babu, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:58 PM IST
SC adjourns special leave petition seeking bail by another accused in the same case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
bengaluru news

Hectic lobbying for ministerial berths ahead of Karnataka cabinet expansion

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • Minister for urban development Byrati Basavarj, who crossed over from Congress to the BJP, expressed confidence that his fellow defectors would also be rewarded with cabinet berths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM meets Shah and Nadda, promises 'sweet news' on cabinet expansion

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Venkatesha Babu, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Yediyurappa, who has made several trips to the capital for ensuring clearance for a cabinet expansion, sounded upbeat about its prospects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP