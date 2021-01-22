Shivamogga explosion: Bomb squads en route to ascertain damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in Shivamogga district of Karnataka in which at least eight people are feared dead after a truck carrying stone blasting material exploded late on Thursday night.

“Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on its official Twitter handle.

A truck carrying explosives detonated near a quarry in Hunasodu near Abbalagere village in Shivamogga, about 300km from Bengaluru. Shivamogga is the home district of Karnataka chief minister BSYediyurappa.

Police and other authorities have sealed off the area and are awaiting the arrival of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to make further assessments.

“We are waiting for BDDS to arrive as we suspect there are more gelatine sticks that need to be neutralised. Only then can we ascertain damages and loss of lives,” said a representative of the Shivamogga police control room.

Yediyurappa also condoled the loss of life in a Twitter post on Friday. He added that teams have already been dispatched to the site for assistance and rescue.

The chief minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and assured strong punishment.

The quarry is about 8km away from Shivamogga city, according to the police.

The mangled remains of the truck and bodies of those killed in the explosion flooded social media after locals shot visuals after the blast.

The impact of the explosion was felt in at least two adjoining districts.

Several buildings and roads have been damaged in nearby areas.

The tremors felt by nearby regions were initially mistaken to have been caused by an earthquake. Geologists and government authorities ruled out the possibility.

All senior officials of the district are currently at the site and rescue operations are still underway, according to the police.