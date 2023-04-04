Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar booked for throwing 500 notes at rally

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar was booked by Mandya rural police on Tuesday for throwing currency notes of ₹500 denomination at the crowd during a rally last week. A court in Mandya directed the police department to book the CM aspirant after a complaint was filed by the Election Commission in this regard, news agency ANI reported. DK Shivakumar is fighting the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from the Kanakapura assembly constituency. (PTI)

A video of the senior Congress leader during the party's Praja Dhwani Yatra on March 28 made rounds on social media earlier, and showed him throwing the ₹500 notes at the supporters gathered around his vehicle. The incident occurred near Bevinahalli in Srirangapatna and prompted sharp reactions from the ruling BJP, with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also hitting out at the KPCC chief.

"Here is a perfect example of how the president of the KPCC, DK Shivakumar, treats people. See how he is throwing money at the artists. People of Karnataka are not beggars," CM Bommai had asserted.

After the incident, a non-cognisable offence was registered against Shivakumar based on the Election Commission's complaint. The Congress leader also receives frequent summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

DK Shivakumar is fighting the upcoming and crucial Karnataka assembly elections from the Kanakapura assembly constituency and is hoping to take on the chief minister role if the grand old party comes back to power.

Shivakumar had earlier expressed confidence in the party's preparedness for the upcoming polls, saying, "Congress is ready for elections, we want this govt to be dismissed. The earlier this govt is dismissed, the better it is for the state and country. This election will be development-oriented and for a corruption-free state and country," Shivakumar told reporters.

Karnataka will go into assembly polls on May 10.

(With ANI inputs)