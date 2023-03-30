DK Shivakumar throws 500 notes on crowd, sparks a row

Bengaluru Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing ₹ 500 currency notes on the crowd during the Congress’ ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Srirangapatna assembly constituency in Mandya district (PTI)

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is embroiled in a controversy after he was caught on camera throwing currency notes on a crowd during a roadshow on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the Congress’ ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Srirangapatna assembly constituency in Mandya district. Shivakumar was seen throwing ₹500 currency notes on the crowd from the rooftop of the bus.

With the Election Commission announcing that the voting for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will take place on May 10, the video is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

Hitting out at the Congress leader, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “DK Shivakumar is known for blatantly misusing all his powers and in return he blames us. By throwing notes, he and his party think that the people of Karnataka are beggars. The same people will teach the Congress party a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Bommai has also accused the state Congress chief of luring BJP MLAs by offering them tickets in constituencies where the party is yet to announce its candidates. “KPCC president D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce candidates. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket,” he alleged.

Shivakumar, a potential chief minister candidate, is campaigning extensively in Mandya, which is said to be a stronghold of the JD(S), a Vokkaliga community-dominated region.

The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from Varuna seat. Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency.