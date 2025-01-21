Karnataka: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Belagavi

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate 100 years of his party's presidency. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and other party leaders were gathered in Belagavi for the same. The 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally was organised in Belagavi today to mark 100 years of the Nava Satyagraha Baithak held in 1924.

Also Read - 'Permission for Kantara shooting will be cancelled if...': Karnataka forest minister warns crew

The 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally was organised in Belagavi today to mark 100 years of the Nava Satyagraha Baithak held in 1924, which was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in his capacity as the Congress president.

As this happened, the ministers from the Karnataka government and Congress leaders lauded the party's organisation of the public rally.

"On 26th (December 2024) 'Nava Satyagraha Baithak' took place, it was historic because 100 years ago, at the very same place, Mahatma Gandhi had taken over as Congress President. ...today Gandhiji's statue was unveiled, which was supposed to take place on 27th December (2024) but we cancelled since we had received the news of the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh...today in Belagavi, a big rally has been organised, 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'. On 27th (January), at Mhow, birthplace of BR Ambedkar, one more rally will be organised...nowadays BR Ambedkar is being insulted, even inside the Parliament, Union Home Minister insulted him...therefore 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' has been organised and it will go on for the entire year, " Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Also Read - Bengaluru woman waiting for bus in KR Market raped and robbed, two arrested: Report

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu stated, "It is really good that this program will be taking place here today. This is a historical place where Mahatma Gandhi became the Congress President 100 years ago. We are fortunate to be here."

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao mentioned that the original plan was to hold the event in December, but it was postponed due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"The original plan was to do this in December. The program was cancelled due to the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, our CM and all our dignitaries, are coming to unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

Karnataka Minister Santosh S Lad referred to the event as a "historical event" and said, "Mahatma Gandhi came here in Belagavi 100 years ago when he was the AICC president. There is a huge celebration here. The state government is hosting the statue here."

Karnataka Minister MB Patil also stated, "All our leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, are going to be here. This is an event where Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and our Constitution's importance will be shown to the people."

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Belagavi Airport.