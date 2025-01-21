Bengaluru woman waiting for bus in KR Market raped and robbed, two arrested: Report

A Bengaluru woman waiting for a bus to Yelahanka at Bengaluru’s KR Market was allegedly raped by two men late Sunday night. The woman, who was heading to her brother’s home in Yelahanka around 11.30 pm, accepted a lift from the accused.

The police have arrested the suspects, and a case has been registered at the Women Police Station in Bengaluru Central Division, PTI reported.

The woman was also robbed of her cash, phone, and jewellery, News 18 reported.

"The incident happened in SJ Park. The complaint pertains to extortion and sexual assault. Two people have been arrested," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said in Bengaluru.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wondered whether there were no rapes during the BJP regime.

He was reacting to BJP's allegation about the deteriorating law and order situation.

Man held for rape and murder of 6-year-old girl

In another case, Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Hoysala Nagar in the city last week.

Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Bihar and works as a construction labourer, raped the girl in the absence of his parents, PTI reported.

According to the report, the police said, the victim's parents are from Nepal and work at the same place. The accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded place where he raped her leading to her death.

When the locals learnt about the incident, they caught Kumar, beat him up and handed him over to the police.

The Ramamurthy Nagar police have booked the accused under POCSO case and relevant sections of the BNS.

In a similar incident, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against a 45-year-old businessman for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman on the pretext of offering her financial assistance.

(With PTI inputs)