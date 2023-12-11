Karnataka: Congress offers Lok Sabha ticket to superstar Shiva Rajkumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has offered a ticket to Kannada movie star Shiva Rajkumar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Speaking at the 'Eidiga' community convention in Bengaluru on Sunday, Shivakumar said that he has urged Shiva Rajkumar to contest from "any constituency" in the Lok Sabha.

"I have asked Shivraj Kumar to contest from any constituency in Lok Sabha in Karnataka as it is a great opportunity for anyone to enter the Lok Sabha," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar is currently busy with many projects and has a number of movies under his belt. Because of this, he has yet not confirm whether he will accept the offer or not.

Shiva Rajkumar the son of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar is a superstar in Karnataka and has very close relations with the Congress Party. According to sources, he could join the party at any point in time.

Notably, Shiv Rajkumar's brother-in-law Madhu Bangarappa is serving as the Education Minister of Karnataka.

The Kannada superstar's wife, Geeta Shiv Rajkumar also joined the Congress party before the Assembly elections in April this year.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar who is also the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is working to ensure that the Congress party wins at least 20 seats from Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls to prove the party's mettle after the thumping win registered earlier this year.

