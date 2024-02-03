Karnataka Congress to protest in New Delhi on Feb 7 against ‘improper allocation of funds’ in interim Budget

Karnataka deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said the state unit of the Congress party, including all MLAs, MLCs and MPs, will protest against the Union government on February 7 in New Delhi for not allocating proper funds to the state in the interim Budget. He said that the Centre ignored Karnataka, one of the country's major tax-generated states. Karnataka Congress to protest in New Delhi on Feb 7 against interim Budget

Also Read - Two men try to click selfie, narrowly escape elephant attack in Karnataka's Bandipur forest. VIDEO

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, “The BJP-led union government has ignored and did injustice to Karnataka in the interim budget. We decided to protest against it, and we (all MLAs, MPs and MLCs) will travel to New Delhi on February 6 and will hold a protest there on February 7. “

Shivakumar said Karnataka has yet to receive a fair share for the last five years. “Karnataka is the state that generates the second highest tax in the country, and it is sad that our state gets a setback every time. For the last five years, the BJP government has been ignoring Karnataka. This is unfair,” DK Shivakumar added. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will lead the protest, and the Congress has already asked the opposition leaders to participate.

When asked about his brother DK Suresh’s controversial comments on ‘separate nation for South’, Shivakumar said that the country is united and it will be united.

On the Budget day, Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh triggered a row as he said, “The central government has been ignoring South India when allocating funds. They allocate more funds to North India, especially the Hindi heartland. This is not changing, and if this continues, it will provoke us to get separated from the Hindi heartland and demand a separate country. We must get what we deserve.”