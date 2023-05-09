Karnataka Contractors' Association renews attack on govt, asks people to vote in ‘accordance with their conscience’

In a renewed attack on the BJP government, the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) “has written another letter - this time to the voters." Alleging that the corruption in the state has reached “ frightening levels,” the association urged people to cast their votes in “accordance with their conscience.”

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai(HT File)

Sharing the letter on his Twitter handle, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, “The Karnataka State Contractors Association has written another letter - this time to the voters. PM Modi never replied to their pleas against the BJP's 40% Commission government. Tomorrow the people of Karnataka will reply for him.”

“Corruption has reached frightening levels in our beloved state. The 40 per cent commission in public projects has already claimed the lives of several contractors; the public too is forced to live with defective, dangerous, and life-threatening infrastructure,” the letter read.

Asking the people to cast their vote in "accordance with their conscience” it further said, “Democracy works when people cast their vote in accordance with their conscience. Corruption deeply hurts our collective conscience.”

The KSCA had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2021 alleging that they were made to cough up around 25-30% of the tender amount to elected representatives and others before starting works. Modi is said to have asked the Bommai government to look into the matter.

However, the contractors' association alleged that no investigation was done in the matter. “The investigation by the chief minister did not even take off,” KSCA general secretary, GM Ravindra had said earlier.

The assembly polls will be held in the state of Karnataka on May 10 (Wednesday). Ahead of this, the political parties conducted wide-spread campaigns with PM Modi alone visiting the state more than 10 times from January.

(With agencies' inputs)

