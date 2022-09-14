Karnataka: Court orders FIR, probe against Yediyurappa in corruption case
The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members.
The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh.
The lower court had on July 8 dismissed the complaint, as the Governor had refused to give sanction to the complainant, T J Abraham.
The HC, however, ruled that the complainant was not the competent authority to seek sanction from the Governor.
The complaint is against Yediyurappa, the then chief minister, and his family members, alleging that they obtained bribes in return for granting BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) contracts.
Reacting to the order, Yediyurappa said he has full confidence in the judiciary.
"There is no truth in any of these allegations. I will come out of all these (cases). These things are natural, I'm not bothered about it," he said.
Asked whether there was any conspiracy against him, he said, "definitely".
Apart from Yediyurappa, his son B Y Vijayendra (BJP state Vice President), grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Sanjay Sree, businessman Chandrakanth Ramalingam, MLA and then BDA chairperson S T Somashekar (now minister), IAS officer G C Prakash, K Ravi and Virupakshappa are the other accused in the private complaint.
Abraham had alleged that work orders were issued in favour of Ms Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt. Ltd owned by Chandrakant Ramalingam by the BDA as a favour for receiving bribes.
-
Slum residents to be allotted govt flats at Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh
New Delhi: After Kalkaji extension, the Delhi Development Authority will soon start allotment of flats at Jailorwala Bagh to residents of slum clusters. According to senior DDA official, there are 1675 flats at Jailorwala Bagh and the land-owning agency has identified 1640 beneficiaries. The DDA has also decided to dispose of the 18 flats at CWG village. It has also done the same for multi-level parking.
-
DTCP notice to Gurugram property owners for illegally operating commercial establishments
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued notices to 39 property owners for operating commercial establishments in residential plots in DLF phase one. The properties are located along Golf Course Road and its vicinity. In a separate matter, Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement) said the department has recommended FIRs to be registered against three plot owners in DLF phase three for illegally removing seals fixed by the department for violating building plans.
-
Karnataka: UNESCO expert visits Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebedu. Here is why
After several attempts by the Karnataka government to put Hoysala temples on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation world heritage sites list, an expert, Tiong Kian Boom, visited the Hoysaleshwara temple on Wednesday at Halebeedu. He examined the architecture of Hoysalas and will submit a report to the UNESCO. After this, Boom will visit the Hoysala temples in Belur and Somanathapura of Karnataka.
-
Fake soya manufacturing unit busted in Faridabad, owner held
A joint team of officials from the chief minister's flying squad, Faridabad police, and the food safety department busted a manufacturing unit producing fake soya chaap in Mujesar industrial area, Sector 22 on Tuesday. Police recovered 20,000 kg of refined wheat flour, chemical fertilizers, and 200 kg of fake soya from the unit. A Faridabad resident identified as the prime suspect, Anil Kumar, set up the unit which was operating for the last 18 months.
-
Akhilesh Yadav to lead march on first day of Monsoon session; Samajwadi Party leaders detained on way to Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead a march from the party headquarters to the Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature on September 19 to protest against the allegedly poor law and order situation, rising inflation and unemployment. “Besides 15 legislators, 17 other party leaders were also taken into custody,” said former minister Manoj Pandey. Yadav said the SP's sitting and former legislators will take part in the march.
