Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar clarifies on upcoming new metro lines in Bengaluru. Details

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar announced that four new metro lines will be opened in Bengaluru, by November this year. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) officials and directed them to consider running the metro rail service even after 11pm.

In his first meeting with BMRCL after assuming office, the deputy chief minister said that there is a need to speed up the construction of metro lines in the IT capital. He said, “I have traveled in our metro many times and there is no doubt that it provides international quality service. There are suggestions to extend the service even after 11 pm and I asked officials to consider it. There is also a lot of profit coming from advertising. Although electricity is available at a discounted rate, I have suggested reducing the cost of electricity by following the group captive model. There is a need to increase the pace of metro construction, especially on Outer Ring Road (ORR).”

Shivakumar also announced that six new metro lines will be inaugurated by 2026, out of which four will be ready by November this year.

Here are the upcoming metro lines in Bengaluru

● Baiyappanahalli- KR Puram by July

● Kengeri - Challaghat by August or September

● Nagasandra - Madavara by September or October

● Bommasandra - RV Road by October or November

● Central Silk Board - KR Puram by June, 2026

● Airport Line by June, 2026

During the BJP government's tenure in March, four new metro lines were announced in the third phase of metro construction. Whitefield – Hosakote, Bannerghatta - Jigani, MG Road – Hope Farm junction and Bengaluru airport-Nagavara will be developed with the cost of Rs. 16, 328 crores, announced the erstwhile BJP government in March.

