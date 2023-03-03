Karnataka: Dr CNA learning app launched for PUC students

A learning App designed to facilitate pre-university science students studying in the Malleswara constituency was launched by the Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday.

The State Higher Education and Minister for IT/BT and Skill Development Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.(ANI)

The app, 'Dr CNA Learning Application' has been designed to help students prepare for the PUC board examination such as CET, JEE, NEET and IIT examinations.

The app which contains crash courses in both Kannada and English has been jointly developed by Dr CN Ashwath Narayan foundation and Scholars Wing company.

"Students studying at 17 government colleges and all the private colleges in the constituency can make use of the facility," the minister said on launching the app.

He further said that the app should be downloaded from the Google Play Store with the help of lectures in respective colleges.

The app enables learning round the clock from wherever they are.

This has 2D and 3D animated videos to make learning interesting and comprises over 30,000 multiple-choice questions along with answers and solutions.

Nakulraj Reddy, CEO, Nagi Reddy of Scholars Wing and lectures of colleges were present. (ANI)

