KCET 2023: Registration process begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Published on Mar 02, 2023 02:38 PM IST

KEA started the registration process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023 today, March 2.

ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has begun the registration process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023. The application process started today, March 2 and the application form submission deadline is April 5, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can submit the application fee by April 7.

The Examination Authority will conduct the CET 2023 on May 20 and 21 for admission to the professional courses. For Kannada Language Examination will be conducted on May 22. The CET for professional courses will be conducted in two shifts from 10: 30 am to 11: 50 am and from 2: 30 pm to 5: 50 pm.

Direct link to apply

KCET 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “UGCET-2023 Online Application 02-03-2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Thursday, March 02, 2023
