Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Another BJP leader quits the party
Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, with results due May 13. With less than a month remaining, many leaders who got the tickets are filing the nominations.
After a spree of resignations in the BJP, the party saw another leader quitting the camp on Thursday. BJP MLC Aynur Manjunath has quit the party and also announced his resignation as MLC. Manjunath is yet to announce about his future course of an action and which party he is going to join.
Meanwhile, the final date of filing nominations is April 20 and BJP, Congress and the JDS are yet to announce the full list of candidates. BJP is yet to announce their candidates for two seats, Congress for eight seats and and the JD(S) for 82 seats. April 24 is the last date to with draw the nominations.
Apr 19, 2023 10:14 AM IST
