Karnataka elections: First list of Congress contestants to be out on Ugadi

The first list of Congress candidates for Karnataka assembly elections will be out on the day of Ugadi(March 22), said senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. The leaders of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) met the party’s top brass at New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the party’s poll strategy and finalise the first list of candidates.

Speaking to reporters at New Delhi, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “We discussed our poll strategy and how to expose the corrupt BJP government in the election campaign. The first list of Congress MLA candidates will be out on the morning of Ugadi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) will announce the names.” Ugadi is celebrated as an auspicious day and a new year in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah also confirmed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Karnataka’s Belagavi on March 20. “Rahul Gandhi will visit Belagavi to attend a youth rally and the preparations for it are underway. He will be in Karnataka on Monday,” said Siddaramaiah. This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Karnataka after his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that most sitting MLAs are likely to retain their MLA tickets. “The sitting MLAs of Congress have done a fantastic job and they are likely to get the tickets once again. The high command has approved most of the names suggested by the KPCC,” he said.

According to reports, Congress is expected to include 125 names in the first list of candidates. The party is aiming to win at least 150 seats out of 224 in the assembly elections. The assembly elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in May.

