Karnataka Energy Minister announces 5 lakh ex-gratia after tragic mother-daughter electrocution incident

Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George addressed the tragic mother and daughter electrocution incident in Bengaluru on Sunday and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victims' kin.

Karnataka energy minister KJ George.(PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The horrific incident occurred early on Sunday morning in Bengaluru's Whitefield area near the Hope Farm junction, when a 23-year-old woman accidentally stepped on a live wire on a footpath while carrying her nine-month-old baby girl, which electrocuted both of them instantly. The woman's husband was also present at the site, but escaped from threat to life.

ALSO READ | 23-year-old woman, daughter electrocuted in Bengaluru

The deceased woman has been identified as Soundarya. As the incident happened within the Kadugodi police station limits, officers from the station have registered a case and are probing the matter.

Minister KJ George took to social media site ‘X’, and wrote that authorities have taken up an inquiry into the incident and that three BESCOM workers have been suspended for negligence. The minister also assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Trying to save each other, 4 members of family die of electrocution in Rajasthan

“In a deeply unfortunate incident, a lady and a child have lost their lives to electrocution close to Hope Farm in Whitefield, Bengaluru. We have taken up an inquiry into the incident that has led to these unfortunate deaths and are awaiting the report. The line man, AE and AEE have been suspended for dereliction of duty. Anyone else responsible for this accident will be dealt with tough actions, so that such mishaps do not recur in the future," he posted.

"Our prayers are with the families that have lost their precious members. The state government will give ₹5 lakh each to the family members who have lost their kins in this grave incident,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON