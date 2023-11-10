Trying to save each other, 4 members of family die of electrocution in Rajasthan

Four members of a family including a 68-year-old man, his wife, daughter and son, were killed on Friday morning in Rajasthan’s Salumbar district after they got electrocuted while attempting to save each other. Police said that the incident took place at Lasadiya Gram Panchayat due to a short circuit. (Representative file image)

Police said that the incident took place at Lasadiya Gram Panchayat due to a short circuit.

According to police, it was 68-year-old Onkar Lal Meena who had come in contact with the electric current after which his wife Bhamri Meena tried to save him. Their children also jumped in to save their parents but unfortunately everyone died on the spot, police said.

While the electric current was all over the house, the wife of Meena’s son somehow managed to leave the house and save her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, added police.

She later raised an alarm following which the neighbours rushed outside the house.

Police rushed to the spot and cut off the electricity supply.

The deceased persons’ bodies were shifted to the government hospital of Lasadiya Gram Panchayat for postmortem.

District collector of Salumbar, Pratap Singh visited the scene and took stock of the situation.

A similar incident had taken place on Thursday at Jhadol area of Udaipur where an elderly couple got electrocuted while working on their fields.

The incident occured when both of them came in contact with a high voltage wire hanging from their field.

