63-year-old power loom worker dies of electrocution

Bhiwandi: A power loom worker died as he was electrocuted while working in the power unit on Monday, the police said. The deceased, Khurshid Mohammad Khan, 63, who lived with family in Bhiwandi, has been working in the power loom unit for the last 25 years. HT Image

The incident took place at Faizan Compound near Abhilasha Hotel around 2 to 3 am, when Khan was working on the power loom machine, which was not functioning. While working on that Khan, got electrocuted, and he collapsed on the floor.

“Another worker spotted Khan lying on the floor and alerted the power loom owner and his family members about the incident. They took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. A doctor from IGM Hospital said after the post-mortem that the cause of death is due to electrocution,” a police official said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!