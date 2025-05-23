Karnataka gang-rape accused celebrate bail with victory procession, FIR filed

Seven men accused in the Hanagal gang rape case in Karnataka’s Haveri district were welcomed with celebratory greetings by their supporters triggering widespread outrage. The local police have since booked all seven men involved in the procession for unlawful assembly. (Representative file photo)

The accused, who were released on bail by the Haveri additional district and sessions court earlier this week, were seen parading through Akki Alur town on Wednesday night in a convoy of five cars, flanked by at least 20 supporters. Videos of the event circulated on social media show the accused flashing victory signs as the convoy moved through crowded streets.

The bail was granted after the survivor failed to identify the accused during court proceedings — a key reason cited by the court for its decision.

The gang rape took place on January 8, 2024, on the outskirts of Hanagal town. A woman was brutally assaulted, and 19 people were arrested in connection with the case. Over the past few months, 12 of them were granted bail, while the remaining seven had their pleas repeatedly denied — until the latest court ruling.

The local police have since booked all seven men involved in the procession for unlawful assembly.

“The incident came to our notice. An FIR has been registered against all seven for organising the procession without permission,” said Haveri superintendent of police (SP) Amshu Kumar.

“They will be arrested and produced before the court soon,” he added.

The incident has evoked sharp political reactions.

“This reflects the failure of the police department,” said Arun M Pujar, president of the BJP’s Haveri district unit.

“The accused are emboldened because they believe the present government is in their favour. Officials must act swiftly to restore public confidence in law and order”, Pujar said.

Congress leaders also condemned the procession. “It is completely wrong for anyone accused of such a heinous crime to take out a procession,” said Sanjeev Kumar, president of the Haveri Congress unit.

“The police will take appropriate action,” he added.