Bengaluru News

Karnataka gives nod to 78 industrial projects worth 5,298.69 cr investment

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 20, 2023 11:22 AM IST

The committee considered and approved 17 important large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than ₹50 crore.

The State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared a total of 78 investment proposals worth 5,298.69 crore promising 13,917 jobs.

Karnataka gives nod to 78 industrial projects worth 5,298.69 cr investment

At the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani, these proposals were cleared, a statement issued by the office of the Minister on Sunday said.

The committee considered and approved 17 important large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than 50 crore. These projects are worth 3,552.66 crore and are expected to create employment opportunities for 6,933 people in the State.

Also, 59 new projects with investments of more than 15 crore and less than 50 crore were also approved. These projects worth 1,542.88 crore would generate jobs for 6,984 people in Karnataka, the statement read.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved, which will result in an investment of 203.15 crore and would generate massive employment opportunities, it said.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka
