The State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared a total of 78 investment proposals worth ₹5,298.69 crore promising 13,917 jobs.

Karnataka gives nod to 78 industrial projects worth ₹ 5,298.69 cr investment

At the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani, these proposals were cleared, a statement issued by the office of the Minister on Sunday said.

The committee considered and approved 17 important large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than ₹50 crore. These projects are worth ₹3,552.66 crore and are expected to create employment opportunities for 6,933 people in the State.

Also, 59 new projects with investments of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore were also approved. These projects worth ₹1,542.88 crore would generate jobs for 6,984 people in Karnataka, the statement read.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved, which will result in an investment of ₹203.15 crore and would generate massive employment opportunities, it said.

