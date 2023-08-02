Karnataka government asks start ups in the state to take a survey. Here is why

To understand the requirements of start-ups in Karnataka, IT minister Priyank Kharge called the companies to take a survey for better engagement between the government and the start-ups. The Karnataka government also said that they are planning to design customized workshops based on the survey. Karnataka govt asks start ups in the state to take a survey.

In an X post (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Priyank Kharge said, “Attention to all state registered startups! @ITBTGoK is conducting a survey to understand your requirements. Based on the collected responses, we will design tailored programs and workshops to support the startup community in Karnataka.” Kharge also said that selected start-ups can also get into discussions with the government. “Selected sector-wise startups can also participate in Open House discussions with the Government,” he added. The deadline to take the survey is August 9.

According to a few reports, there are almost 15,000 startups operating in Karnataka and Bengaluru being home for most of them. The government has also said that it is aiming to add another 10,000 start-ups in the southern state by giving them all the required support.

The startup policy of the state is already in place which was designed by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Science and Technology. It was introduced in December last year and it aims to establish 25,000 startups in the state by 2027.

According to Inc42, Bengaluru is the top start-up hub in India in terms of deal count as well as funding amount. Karnataka's capital was also the biggest hub for women-led start-ups in terms of venture capital inflow.

